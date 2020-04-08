CCM Hockey, its Women Professional Players and NHL Players Donate 500,000 Surgical Masks to Fight COVID-19

CCM Hockey is partnering with CCM Pros to help protect frontline healthcare workers
MONTREAL, April 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment and related apparel, and its NHL endorsee roster will donate 500,000 surgical masks to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.
The Montreal-based company is in the process of procuring this protective equipment from its established network of partners that normally collaborate in the production of CCM hockey gear. CCM will arrange for transport and is coordinating with government authorities to ensure the protective medical gear is distributed to Canadian healthcare workers as early as the week of April 27th.
"By teaming up with our roster of CCM athletes, we will be able to play a role in the collaborative effort to get past this crisis," said Rick Blackshaw, CEO of CCM Hockey. "We focused on the best use of our network and our resources to have the quickest impact. Sourcing greatly needed equipment through our established supply chain partners in Asia is the most efficient way for us to support and keep our real heroes safe," added Mr. Blackshaw.
ALL OUT for health care workers
This donation is made possible thanks to a partnership between CCM Hockey and the CCM Pros where the players' are contributing to the CCM donation. Players: Mat Barzal, Patrice Bergeron, Brock Boeser, Dani Cameranesi, Brandon Carlo, Thomas Chabot, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Sidney Crosby, Melodie Daoust, Alex Debrincat, Brianna Decker, Matt Duchene, Matt Dumba, Marc-Andre Fleury, Filip Forsberg, Jake Gardiner, Miro Heiskanen, Filip Hronek, Jonathan Huberdeau, Seth Jones, Nathan Mackinnon, Charlie McAvoy, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, Artemi Panarin, Carey Price, Vladimir Tarasenko, and John Tavares are eager to support health professionals in communities.
"The CCM Pros are men and women of action. It troubles them to feel helpless as they witness the devastating effects of this pandemic," stated Mr. Blackshaw. "At the core of this great sport, hockey is about courage, commitment to a higher goal, as well as to one another. It is exactly these player qualities and beliefs that will allow us to emerge stronger from this challenge."
