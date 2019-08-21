Carding back-to-back junior golf titles

Beaconsfield’s Christopher Vandette held of the advances of the field to go wire-to-wire to defend his title and win the 81st Canadian Junior Boys Championship last Thursday at the Covered Bridge Golf & Country Club in Hartland, N.B.. Vandette carded a final round of 1-under-par 71 to finish the championship at 14 under, winning by a single stroke over Brady McKinlay of Lacombe, Alta. The 18-year-old opened with an amazing 62, tying the lowest round record at the Canadian Junior Boys’’ Championship. The field chipped away at his cushion as the week wore on, but the Team Canada National Junior Squad member held on for the win. “It was a long week, especially after such a good first round,” Christopher Vandette said. “I ran out of gas a bit at the end, but managed to get it done. I’m really excited and proud of myself for holding on to the lead there.” Vandette birdied the par-5 18th to clinch the championship. His second shot from the fairway landed within 15 feet of the pin, where Vandette then two-putted to secure the title. “You can’t see the green at all [from the fairway], so I was just aiming at someone in the crowd there,” Vandette said. “I let it drift toward the left part of the green. I overdrew it a bit, but it held on and stayed on the fringe.”Vandette briefly trailed McKinlay on the back nine, but retook the lead with a birdie on the par-4 16th hole. McKinlay bogeyed the hole, giving Vandette a one-stroke lead he would not relinquish. “I wasn’t putting well all day – I actually three-putted No. 15,” said Vandette. “On No. 16, I managed to hit it close enough to not have to worry about my putt. I wasn’t focusing on what Brady was doing, but he just ended up with a bad break.” Vandette is the first back-to-back champion since 2008 and 2009, he also earns an exemption into the 2020 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship next August. Vandette along with with Longueuil’s Laurent Desmarchais and Logan Boucher of Beaconsfield captured the inter-provincial challenge.
Latest Articles
- Long way off from Cavendish link: Hampstead Mayor
- DoorDash food delivery service launches operation in St. Laurent
- Popular Garlic Fest returns to SADB this Saturday
- Teresa Dellar passes
- Roman Lesniak celebrates milestone in style
- New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield
- "Second time lucky" for Westmount’s 500 Claremont project
- 'Is Hampstead an exclusive club?'
Most Popular
Articles
- Chalet Bar-B-Q celebrates 75th anniversary in rotisseries chicken heaven
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- REM starts prep work in SADB
- Vinny and Shannon take over Virgin mornings and Lee gets the Drive
- Roman Lesniak: "Resisting the reality" - A Schindler survivor's story Part I
- No more Pointe Claire properties within SPZ
- Dr. Laurie Betito still has the "Passion" after more than two decades on radio
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- LUMINA: at The Stewart Hall Art Gallery until August 25
- Is Groupe Sportscene poised to replace PF Chang’s on Decarie with a Cage restaurant?
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Chalet Bar-B-Q celebrates 75th anniversary in rotisseries chicken heaven
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- REM starts prep work in SADB
- Vinny and Shannon take over Virgin mornings and Lee gets the Drive
- Roman Lesniak: "Resisting the reality" - A Schindler survivor's story Part I
- No more Pointe Claire properties within SPZ
- Dr. Laurie Betito still has the "Passion" after more than two decades on radio
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- LUMINA: at The Stewart Hall Art Gallery until August 25
- Is Groupe Sportscene poised to replace PF Chang’s on Decarie with a Cage restaurant?
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Where will you be vacationing this summer?
You voted:
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.