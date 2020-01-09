The bantam ‘B’ Laval-Nord Canadiens prevailed against their season rivals the Laval-Nord Rocket 5-4 in a shootout last Thursday evening at Place Bell.
The second-place Canadiens started the game on the wrong foot, allowing the Rocket to jump out to a two-goal lead. Hat trick hero Brando Carvalho notched two goals in the opening nine minutes.
Carvalho hammered a one-timer by Rocket goaltender Lucas Payette, who was stretching across the crease. Four minutes later, Carvalho banged in a loose puck in the slot at the tail end of a 5-on-3 power play.
“The penalties did cost us today,” said Canadiens head coach Matthew Caetano. “We let in three power play goals, so that really hurt us today – we’re going to make adjustments for the next one.”
But Caetano’s squad managed to settle down before the end of the opening frame. His squad regrouped and answered back with a goal from Matteo Caetano two minutes later. And with less than one second left on the board, Rafael Iasenzaniro tied up the game.
“After we got those first two penalties, we settled down, we started playing our game, got our strategy going then we came back in the game and got the lead,” Caetano said.
The Canadiens didn’t let up in the second period. Knotted at 2-2, the boys carrying the same name as Montreal’s NHL team scored their third unanswered goal to take the lead, thanks to a perfect feed to Dimitri Vogas beside the net.
But the Rocket turned on the jets once again when they went down two-goals midway through the third period. With 1:30 left on the board, and their goaltender pulled, the Rocket cut the lead in half with an opportunistic rebound in the slot.
“Our game plan is just to push,” said Rocket assistant coach Alfredo Borrello. “We put our fifth man in always on the puck and we try to be as aggressive as possible, so today it went pretty well.”
Carvalho brought the crowd to their feet 24 seconds later with a sweeping wraparound goal to force the game into a shootout. Unfortunately, Borrello’s squad couldn’t get out of the shootout, as Alessandro Giordano scored the lone goal to give the Canadiens the win.
