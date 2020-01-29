Montreal’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will play in the Super Bowl on February 2nd in Miami and McGill football coach Ron Hillaire isn’t surprised.
“He’s a heck of a role model for all the generations to come,” said coach Hillaire. “To see him work hard, get drafted and get to where he is now I’m not at all surprised because he’s that good of an athlete.”
Hillaire coached against him as part of the defensive staff of the Montreal Carabins while Duvernay-Tardif was playing at McGill. The 28-year-old offensive lineman went on to be drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs and also graduated with a Doctor in Medicine and Master in Surgery in May of 2018.
“You get a feel for the support and I’m really grateful for that,” said Duvernay-Tardif during a conference call with the media. “In three weeks from now I really think like I’ll be able to take a step back and reflect on this journey that I’ve been on.”
He will now play on the biggest stage of football at the Hard Rock Stadium against the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.
“Right now my job is to focus on the game plan and beating the 49ers,” said Duvernay-Tardif.
Duvernay-Tardif’s impact on the McGill football program can still be felt today. His commitment to his studies while pursuing an NFL dream provides a prime example to current students that you don’t necessarily have to sacrifice one dream to pursue another one.
“Seeing his journey is the biggest thing, to see a man that’s been devoted to his academics and juggle the rigorous demands of being a professional athlete now competing for a world championship, it’s kind of a fairy tale,” said coach Hillaire. “You can be the best student and best athlete you can be as long as you put in the effort.”
Hilaire, a 34-year-old native of Laval, Que., has been the head coach at McGill since 2015 and has been able to guide the program to improvements both on and off the field. The team has shown improvements during the last couple of seasons with back-to-back third place finishes in the five team Quebec conference. The hope is to one day be spoken about in the same breath as the Laval Rouge et Or and the Montreal Carabins.
“We are doing our baby steps and trying to progress one day at a time,” said coach Hillare. “With the talent that we brought in and having more players in their third and fourth seasons we think this will translate into more wins than losses.”
As far as Duvernay-Tardif is concerned, every member both present and past will be watching this year’s Super Bowl with a vested interest.
