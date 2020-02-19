The Anaheim Junior Ducks atom/squirt U-10 team travelled a long way to immerse themselves in the mecca of hockey culture.
The Southern California hockey team competed in the Can Am tournament at Sportplexe Pierrefonds, winning their division championship final Sunday.
Junior Ducks coach Jean Labbe, who grew up in Pointe Claire, has brought a variety of Californian teams to Quebec over the past several years to give players and their families a peak hockey experience.
“At this age, not a lot of teams will do this kind of a trip,” said Labbe, whose son Cole plays for the Junior Ducks. “But this is my fourth time taking teams to Montreal. It’s always been a huge success. The families absolutely love it. They play outside. They come to Canadiens games, they go to the Old Port, the restaurants, everything, the whole culture. The families love it. So this is the first time I’m taking my son’s team, which is pretty special. And so far, the families have just had a great experience.”
The Junior Ducks players and their families flew on their own to Montreal, where they gathered together as a group of 45 and chartered a bus.
“It’s a little bit costly,” Labbe said. “But at the end of the day it’s worth it for these families to experience this, coming from sunny Southern California with no outdoor hockey. So we skated at Beaver Lake the other day, we played some outdoor hockey.”
The Junior Ducks played an exhibition game Thursday before the tournament, which saw them skate to a 6-0 win in the final against the Birmingham Bulls. The Anaheim squad previously tied 4-4 against the Alabama-based squad that draws some of its players from as far away as Georgia and Florida.
“It’s just the experience,” Labbe said about the value of competing in the tournament. “Hopefully it will bring them together as we approach the playoffs. My dad and I spoke about this a while ago, it’s sure to help these kids fall in love with the game and realize what this is all about. It’s not just to make the NHL but there’s a whole culture behind it. And we have to come to these environments to really understand it.”
