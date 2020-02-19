The Bialik Bulldogs advanced to the semi-finals of the playoffs Thursday night after defeating a very good team Lindsay Place High School team. Lindsay Place just couldn’t find an answer to a very speedy Bulldogs club. Bialik came away with a convincing 62-35 victory over LPHS.
The first quarter of the game was all Bialik. They started off hot racking up back to back steals in which they converted into baskets. By the end of the quarter, Bialik saw themselves on a 14-4 run to give them a large 10-point lead at the first break.
“I always tell the boys to play hard until the whistle no matter what the score is,” explained Bialik head coach Shawn Taylor. “You never know what can happen in the game of basketball, that’s my mentality and that’s why the game is amazing. I want the boys to think the same way I do. I want them to believe in themselves.”
The second quarter was even better for Bialik. They put up 21 points while holding their opponents to six. Adon Delpeche-Yess led all scorers in the first half putting up 13 points, while Eric Lazarowitz led all players with six rebounds.
“Our rebounding was phenomenal tonight and that’s one of the most important parts of winning games,” expressed coach Taylor. “Our offensive rebounding was the best it’s been all season.”
The third quarter was Lindsay Place’s best. They scored 16 points, their highest scoring quarter. However, Bialik happened to score 17 of their own.
Bialik continued to press through the fourth to seal the home-court victory.
Delpeche-Yess lead all scorers in the game with 21 points, while sharpshooter Jonathan Oiknine had a great game for Lindsay Place, as he finished with 8 points 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
Coach Taylor ended it off by saying “Often people don’t think of Bialik as a powerhouse team. I try to teach the kids to have a champion mentality. This year we know what we can do. We’re going for the championship.”
