In their first game of the season, the midget ‘D4’ level one Bialik Bulldogs roughed up the fast-paced Pierrefonds Community High School (PCHS) Trojans 47-31 last Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs took control of the game early on and never looked back. They had a commanding 24-11 lead at the end of the first half, thanks to the dominating play of Emma Cohen and Dembrovski.
However, the season has just begun, there’s still a lot of work to be done, according to head coach Frankie Cohen. They were able to close out the victory with an impressive margin, but it won’t be like that every game.
“There’s still a lot to improve on, it was the first game,” said Cohen. “I think they ran the ball really well, we put in a press and it worked well against this team, but each team is different.”
In the second half, Dembrovski continued to dominate the rim, adding six points and finishing with 12 total – the most on either team.
The Bulldogs were nearly unstoppable around the basket with Dembrovski and Maya Hannon using their long reach to keep the ball out of the other teams’ hands.
“It’s definitely good to use those girls, the rest of my team there are some short girls, but we have some really good guards that know how to bring it up and their IQ is getting much better,” said Cohen.
Trojans star player Shaya Mills-Knight did everything in her power to bring PCHS back into the game. However, despite scoring eight points, Mills-Knight couldn’t stir a comeback against the Bulldogs.
PCHS simply struggled around the basket offensively. They have a lot of promise, though, says head coach Isabelle Gagnon. They have tremendous speed, starting with Mills-Knight, and there’s plenty of room to grow.
“I think we have a good team and I think we have to do some work, but I think we can go further than that,” said Gagnon. “It’s their first year, some of the girls have never played basketball at all, so we have a lot to teach them.”
Next up, Bialik faces The Study on November 19. PCHS takes on Westwood on November 21.
