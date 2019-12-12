The bantam ‘A’ Delta Bruins flexed their offensive muscle last Wednesday evening as they scored five unanswered goals in the second and third period to defeat the Monteuil Eclairs 5-0.
Monteuil put up a fight in the first period, but they weren’t able to hold back the Bruins offensive machine forever. Delta struck just over three minutes into the second period off a goal from Anthony Mandelos.
The Bruins entered the second intermission with a commanding 2-0 lead after Justin Tessier buried a shot in the slot by goaltender Justin Turchet. But even with the two-goal spread, head coach Enrik Brassard urged his team to take it up a notch.
“We felt lucky actually after the second that we had a 2-0 lead,” said Brassard. “We had a decent game, we were missing three players today, but we felt the energy could have been up a little more, so that’s what we asked them when we came out again.”
Energized by their coach’s speech, the Bruins emerged from the intermission with an extra step. They controlled the game for the majority of the third period, pounding shots on the Eclairs net.
It didn’t take long for them to break through Turchet once again. Evan Sideris grinded out a goal in tight just over three minutes into the final period. Charles Bélanger added two more insurance markers off a couple tricky wrist shots late in the game.
The Bruins defeated the Eclairs 6-0 in their first matchup of the season, so Brassard knew his team could duplicate the effort. At this point, the goals and the win is business as usual for Delta, as they continue to climb up the league standings.
“It’s been a good year right now and the games that we lost we felt that we had a decent chance of winning and our goal differential is way up there, so we like our chances, we like our team,” Brassard said.
Not to be outdone, the Bruins defense deserves a lot of credit for the win over Monteuil, says Brassard. The team has worked hard all season to tighten up the passing lanes and close out defensive gaps. It’s what sets them apart at this point in the season.
Monteuil is back on the ice December 11 when they take on the Huskies. The Bruins will face the Express on January 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.