A scorching hot June morning couldn’t slow down the atom ‘A’ Lakeshore Braves as they verpowered the Verdun Orioles 15-1 on Saturday.
Lakeshore managed to keep cool heads, despite the sun beating down on everyone at Kirkland Park. They dominated the plate all morning, sending bomb after bomb to the outfield.
“Today was one of our best days batting, we’ve got a lot of first year kids that are playing atom ‘A’ this year,” said Lakeshore head coach Jason Kendall. “For all of them they either played atom ‘B’ or pitching machine last year, so we’re kind of learning as we go.”
Lakeshore earned just their fourth win of the season against the Orioles, according to Kendall. But the boys are finally stringing together some solid performances. And that’s exactly what Kendall was expecting.
The team has been together since May, so they’ve had a lot of time to practice and grow. Kendall says that the goal has always been to see kids progress and start gaining more confidence.
“We did a real nice job making contact and forcing the other team to make plays,” Kendall said. “They just need to stay confident because they showed us today that they can all hit and if you can hit, you can score runs in baseball and that’s how we got the result.”
The Braves never gave Verdun an inch, as they dominated from start to finish. They were relentless at home plate, drilling balls in all directions and forcing the Orioles to make difficult plays.
But while they performed well on offense, Kendall says that now the focus falls on their defensive positioning. The boys are young, and teaching them about positions is generally the most difficult part at this age, he says.
“We still have a lot of work to do on the infield, that’s the hardest part for kids this age,” said Kendall. “They’re all very skilled but it’s game situation stuff they struggle with so that’s what we practice.”
The Orioles eventually found their groove while at-bat but it was too late. The damage was done, although they were able to deliver one run late in the game. Verdun fought through a tough summer morning and they’ll look to improve in their next outing.
