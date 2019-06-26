The 2019 Intercommunity Baseball League is into the books as the champions have been decided for the popular spring league. In Mosquito A it was the Hampstead Hawks while the Montreal West Mudhens claimed the Mosquito B title. The Pee Wee B Mudhens followed the lead of their Mosquito A squad by earning their championship medals. The Westmount Wings soared to the Pee Wee A title with the Bantam A Wings bringing their championship home to roost as well.
The Cote St. Luc Avengers’ endgame came to fruition as they were crowned Bantam B champions. In Midget A play, the Hampstead Hawks took their best 2-of-3 series for the title.
