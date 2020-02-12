The Dollard Blades rode a pair of first period goals and added an empty-netter to earn a 3-0 win over the MRO Eagles in Bantam A play of the Ligue Interregional du Hockey Feminine Saturday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre. It was a frustrating game for the Eagles as they could not solve Blades’ goalie Emily Cyr, who earned the clean sheet thanks to her efforts between the pipes. “We started sloppy and finished tired,” MRO head coach Mathieu Fagnan said. “And we faced a hot, hot goalie but the girls put in a strong effort.” Dollard struck for their opening goals less than five minutes into the game to establish their two goal cushion. Irene Damianakis authored an unassisted tally to open the scoring 2:21 into play as she slipped the disk inside the right post. Yasmine Benmahjoub converted a pass from Erica Panaccione under the crossbar less than two minutes later. Following that tally, MRO found more jump in their game and pressed to cut into the Blades’ lead. Eagles’ netminder Gaelle Gauthier Bisaillon dug in and thwarted the Blades advances. In the second stanza, MRO took the lions’ share of the play but Cyr wouldn’t give an inch as she turned aside every Eagle attack. “This is a great group (of players),” Blades’ head coach Ross Leclaire said. “We let them take control in the second but we got it back in the third. It was a very good game against a team we know well.” With time winding down in the third, MRO lifted Gauthier Bisaillon in favour of the extra attacker. With the net unattended, Benmahjoub returned the favour to set-up Panaccione for the third Dollard tally to close the ledger and seal the victory.
Blades’ goalie too sharp for MRO shooters
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Parents given coronavirus update
- Hampstead security notes
- Station 5 wants to hear from you
- Soulanges Irish Society’ chooses court for St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson
- Suburban exclusive: SPVM Stations 9, 11 to merge: source
- Former CSL councillor Isadore Goldberg passes away at 94
- Dorval raises its flags in support of Bell 'Let’s Talk' movement
- Bill 40 is law
Most Popular
Articles
- A message of heavy heart to Mayor Plante
- Trudeau's new Heritage Minister causes firestorm suggesting media "licensing"
- WICS’ Red & White Benefit Evening raises $275,000
- Winter Storm Warning posted for Montreal
- Aquatic complex relaunch
- AL wants more REM measures
- Surprise snowfall snarls morning commute in Montreal
- Vision for working, playing and living space
- The girls are set to take on the boys at the International pee wee Hockey tournament
- Missing teen could be in Pointe Claire
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- A message of heavy heart to Mayor Plante
- Trudeau's new Heritage Minister causes firestorm suggesting media "licensing"
- WICS’ Red & White Benefit Evening raises $275,000
- Winter Storm Warning posted for Montreal
- Aquatic complex relaunch
- AL wants more REM measures
- Surprise snowfall snarls morning commute in Montreal
- Vision for working, playing and living space
- The girls are set to take on the boys at the International pee wee Hockey tournament
- Missing teen could be in Pointe Claire
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.