The Dollard Blades rode a pair of first period goals and added an empty-netter to earn a 3-0 win over the MRO Eagles in Bantam A play of the Ligue Interregional du Hockey Feminine Saturday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre. It was a frustrating game for the Eagles as they could not solve Blades’ goalie Emily Cyr, who earned the clean sheet thanks to her efforts between the pipes. “We started sloppy and finished tired,” MRO head coach Mathieu Fagnan said. “And we faced a hot, hot goalie but the girls put in a strong effort.” Dollard struck for their opening goals less than five minutes into the game to establish their two goal cushion. Irene Damianakis authored an unassisted tally to open the scoring 2:21 into play as she slipped the disk inside the right post. Yasmine Benmahjoub converted a pass from Erica Panaccione under the crossbar less than two minutes later. Following that tally, MRO found more jump in their game and pressed to cut into the Blades’ lead. Eagles’ netminder Gaelle Gauthier Bisaillon dug in and thwarted the Blades advances. In the second stanza, MRO took the lions’ share of the play but Cyr wouldn’t give an inch as she turned aside every Eagle attack. “This is a great group (of players),” Blades’ head coach Ross Leclaire said. “We let them take control in the second but we got it back in the third. It was a very good game against a team we know well.” With time winding down in the third, MRO lifted Gauthier Bisaillon in favour of the extra attacker. With the net unattended, Benmahjoub returned the favour to set-up Panaccione for the third Dollard tally to close the ledger and seal the victory.

