Blades get snowed in against Avalanches in scoreless draw

The peewee ‘A’ Dollard Blades were in the offensive zone for most of the game against the Laval Avalanches, but they couldn’t solve Laval’s star goaltender Laurence Gregoire as the game finished in a scoreless draw.
“Well I think the girls played a solid game, they had a lot of shooting opportunities,” said Blades head coach Pio D’Andrea. “Unfortunately, that goalie was on her game and that’s just the way it works.”
The Blades threatened to score on nearly every possession, but Gregoire was always up to the task. Whether it was a partial breakaway or a mad scramble in front of the net, Gregoire was ready to extend the pad or trap the puck under her glove.
In the second period, she turned aside several opportunities from Casey D’ailleboust. The shifty forward was menacing all game long. She just couldn’t find the back of the net. While goal scoring hasn’t been an issue this season, D’Andrea notes that they still have some work to do.
“We need a little more positioning and making sure they’re ready to shoot the puck and not just quickly releasing it,” he said.
Amelia Baumgartner gave Laval their best opportunity when she hustled down the middle of the ice in the second period on a breakaway. Her attempt was pushed away by Dollard’s goaltender Emma Morra, who also turned in a stellar performance.
After the game, Avalanches assistant coach Carl Page praised both teams for their effort on the ice. They both played amazingly well in a really tight game, he said. And as far as Page is concerned, a lot of credit needs to go to Gregoire.
“She stood up to the plate she’s amazing,” he said. “Last year, she was a forward and this year she’s a goalie. She did summer hockey to practice as a goalie and now she’s really stepping up.”
Page said his squad has been improving in every game this season, but they need to work on clearing the zone. Other than that, he said Sunday’s game was simply a matter unlucky bounces.
The Blades are back in action on December 1 against Laurentides 2. Meanwhile, the Avalanches will have plenty of time to practice as their next game is slated for December 21 also against Laurentides 2.
