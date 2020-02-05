The novice ‘C’ BKRA Warriors defeated the NDG Dolphins 7-1 at Beaconsfield Arena on Saturday morning to continue a torrid pace in the New Year.
“We honestly barely won all year just because they’re so beginner level, and in the last month they’ve started to win games, so to see them being rewarded; they’re ecstatic about it,” said Warriors head coach Mark Broadbridge.
BKRA has come a long way, according to Broadbridge. The coach said that at the beginning of the season nearly 80 per cent of his squad could barely skate. They’ve grown a lot since September and their hard work is paying off, he said.
The Warriors smothered the Dolphins from start to finish. They allowed hardly any offensive chances, as they constantly hovered around the NDG crease. It was a long journey, but the players are finally beginning to understand the fundamentals.
“Ringette is not like hockey, people don’t understand the rules, so as coaches and volunteer parents you’re learning along with the girls which makes it really rewarding,” he said.
The Dolphins failed to generate any sustained offense and struggled to clear the ring in their own zone. But, according to head coach Franco Puccio, a lot of what happened on the ice Saturday has to do with fatigue.
“We were missing a lot of girls today, we were down to like seven girls on the bench, and everyone was off skiing today,” said Puccio.
The girls skated with heavy legs all game, but it was particularly noticeable in the final five minutes. They were hemmed in their own zone up until the final buzzer. But Puccio, like Broadbridge, says his squad is at a very different point since the start of the season.
“Honestly, at the beginning of the year we had four girls who never skated before, so just the fact they got up to where they are now and they’re actually skating and playing some sort of positional ringette, it’s pretty impressive at this point,” Puccio said.
