Bisons shut out Lions, keep undefeated record intact

Four games into the GMAA C-league ‘D3’ regular season, the Beaconsfield High School Bisons are emerging as clear-cut favourites to bring home the championship.
The Bisons are undefeated at 4-0-0 and they’ve tallied 30 goals during that time, which includes goals from a wild 10-0 victory over the Herzliah High School Lions last Thursday.
“We don’t really get a lot of time to practice, so it’s good to see our team come together in such a short period of time,” said Bisons coach Sean O’Neill. “They’re mostly in grade nine, so they all see each other every day and there’s a lot of camaraderie on this team.”
Beaconsfield exploded for six goals in the first period and never looked back. A mixture of offensive potency and clean defensive breakouts helped keep the pressure on the Lions.
There were several Bisons who found their name on the score sheet at the end of the game, but O’Neill pointed out the effort of two players. Josef Muntigl and Matteo Ciccone each notched two goals and led their team on the ice.
However, the Bisons coach was quick to note the play of the opposing goaltender, Noam Dahan. He was a force all game long. Without Dahan the Lions would have suffered an even more lopsided loss.
“I used to play goalie and I understand that, especially if you’re the only goalie, you know that you’re there and you’re there for the whole game and you saw the work ethic even on the last shift, you saw him fighting to get the puck – I give him a lot of credit because it’s not easy,” O’Neill said.
Herzliah coach Jennifer Haddad echoed O’Neill’s sentiments. She was amazed by the effort and resiliency shown by Dahan. After the game, it was difficult for Haddad to describe what he means to the team.
“He is an amazing goalie, I just think defensively we can’t give him the game he deserves, but once we get to that part it’ll show on the score sheet for him,” she said.
It hasn’t been a picture perfect start for the Lions but Haddad believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. She says that while the team is young for the league, they are eager and ready to learn.
