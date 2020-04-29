“Big Play” VA hopes the CFL season will find a way

First there was a certainty for Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., a certainty that came with signing a contract extension with the Alouettes through 2022, the certainty of prepping to build on a great 2019 campaign in 2020. Then like an all out blitz, COVID 19 threw everyone for a loss with taking to the field for the new season an uncertainty. From his home in the state of Washington Adams keeps the faith and prepares to lead his team on the field. “All we can do is sit back and wait,” Vernon Adams Jr. said from his home in Seattle. “Stay in shape and get ready for the season.” To be ready, Adams has converted his garage into a home gym and follows a training regimen that includes jogging, skipping rope and running 20’s (20 yard back and forth). “I have a quarterback net but that can get boring,” Adams said. “When you miss you have to chase down the balls and the other day I missed and broke one of my lights.” On the strength of last season, Adams earned a three year contract extension that came with a signing bonus. “This is the first off-season in my life I didn’t have to worry about living cheque to cheque,” he said. “If there is no season it will be right back living cheque to cheque. It sucks how many people are getting laid off, I feel for everyone.” Thanks to technology, Adams stays in touch with the quarterbacks, receivers and his offensive line. “In a certain way in this pandemic it takes a certain mental toughness,” he said. “You can’t say I have time to chill, you can’t have that mindset. When we get the call you don’t want to be a step behind someone competing for your job. You have to be mentally and physically prepared, you can’t take those days off.” The 27 year-old QB holds hope for a season in whatever form it might take. “It doesn’t matter if it’s 14-12 or whatever number of games,” he said. “I just want to play football, it’s what I love, once we get the go ahead and whatever is asked to make certain everyone is safe I will be ready to go.”
“Big Play” VA hopes the CFL season will find a way
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- WICS Solidarity Fund off to solid start
- D'Arcy McGee MNA, business leader honour local heroes
- EMSB planning for elementary school reopening May 19
- SPVM to hold virtual info meet on Station 9,11 merger May 5
- MoWest councillor provides COVID-19 senior outreach update
- "It's actually barren"
- Recruitment effort begins to bear fruit
- City installs walkway on île Verte
Most Popular
Articles
- Riveting Montreal-produced documentary unravels a mystery in Ethiopia from over four decades ago
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night
- Dorval implements more measures for seniors during quarantine
- Sikh Community of Montreal donating food and snacks to frontline hospital workers
- Premier Legault announces ‘gradual’ reopening of primary schools and three types of commerce
- CSL initiating one-way sidewalks to prevent virus spread
- ESPN and Netflix set new April 19 premiere date for the Michael Jordan documentary series ‘The Last Dance’
- Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers releases updated forecasts
- Amanda Kline gets the nod as CTV Montreal's new weekend anchor
- Jewish General Hospital Foundation launches $5M COVID-19 Campaign
Images
Videos
Commented
- 31 deaths: Legault orders criminal investigation into Herron and Suburban exclusive source reveals “catastrophic” conditions and harassment (2)
- Ottawa should address the journalism emergency: Nanos Survey (1)
- The way ahead (1)
- Consumer stockpiling is different during a pandemic: Concordia researcher (1)
- 338 COVID-19 cases in Laval (1)
- Videotron providing 1,000 smartphones to seniors, youth rehab centres (1)
- 50% increase in all CHSLD Covid victims in three days manifests an institutional failure of the system (1)
- Herron and the fatal code of silence: A look at the “Protection Protocols” that plague seniors care (1)
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night (1)
- MoWest resident renews call for council meeting webcasting (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Riveting Montreal-produced documentary unravels a mystery in Ethiopia from over four decades ago
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night
- Dorval implements more measures for seniors during quarantine
- Sikh Community of Montreal donating food and snacks to frontline hospital workers
- Premier Legault announces ‘gradual’ reopening of primary schools and three types of commerce
- CSL initiating one-way sidewalks to prevent virus spread
- ESPN and Netflix set new April 19 premiere date for the Michael Jordan documentary series ‘The Last Dance’
- Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers releases updated forecasts
- Amanda Kline gets the nod as CTV Montreal's new weekend anchor
- Jewish General Hospital Foundation launches $5M COVID-19 Campaign
Images
Videos
Commented
- 31 deaths: Legault orders criminal investigation into Herron and Suburban exclusive source reveals “catastrophic” conditions and harassment (2)
- Ottawa should address the journalism emergency: Nanos Survey (1)
- The way ahead (1)
- Consumer stockpiling is different during a pandemic: Concordia researcher (1)
- 338 COVID-19 cases in Laval (1)
- Videotron providing 1,000 smartphones to seniors, youth rehab centres (1)
- 50% increase in all CHSLD Covid victims in three days manifests an institutional failure of the system (1)
- Herron and the fatal code of silence: A look at the “Protection Protocols” that plague seniors care (1)
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night (1)
- MoWest resident renews call for council meeting webcasting (1)
Online Poll
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.