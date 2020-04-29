“Big Play” VA hopes the CFL season will find a way

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 14-12 or whatever number of games,” Vernon Adams Jr. said. “I just want to play football, it’s what I love, once we get the go ahead and whatever is asked to make certain everyone is safe I will be ready to go.”

 By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban

First there was a certainty for Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., a certainty that came with signing a contract extension with the Alouettes through 2022, the certainty of prepping to build on a great 2019 campaign in 2020. Then like an all out blitz, COVID 19 threw everyone for a loss with taking to the field for the new season an uncertainty. From his home in the state of Washington Adams keeps the faith and prepares to lead his team on the field. “All we can do is sit back and wait,” Vernon Adams Jr. said from his home in Seattle. “Stay in shape and get ready for the season.” To be ready, Adams has converted his garage into a home gym and follows a training regimen that includes jogging, skipping rope and running 20’s (20 yard back and forth). “I have a quarterback net but that can get boring,” Adams said. “When you miss you have to chase down the balls and the other day I missed and broke one of my lights.” On the strength of last season, Adams earned a three year contract extension that came with a signing bonus. “This is the first off-season in my life I didn’t have to worry about living cheque to cheque,” he said. “If there is no season it will be right back living cheque to cheque. It sucks how many people are getting laid off, I feel for everyone.” Thanks to technology, Adams stays in touch with the quarterbacks, receivers and his offensive line. “In a certain way in this pandemic it takes a certain mental toughness,” he said. “You can’t say I have time to chill, you can’t have that mindset. When we get the call you don’t want to be a step behind someone competing for your job. You have to be mentally and physically prepared, you can’t take those days off.” The 27 year-old QB holds hope for a season in whatever form it might take. “It doesn’t matter if it’s 14-12 or whatever number of games,” he said. “I just want to play football, it’s what I love, once we get the go ahead and whatever is asked to make certain everyone is safe I will be ready to go.”

