The Belleville Senators showed why they are tops in the North Division and Eastern Conference as the Sens persistence paid off with a pair of wins over the Laval Rocket at Place Bell last Friday and Saturday nights. Belleville spoiled the Friday night party for the Rocket faithful that began with the announcement that the 2021 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Rocket and followed with a sellout crowd of 9,935 fans on hand for Laval’s 100th game on Place Bell ice. All that was missing was a “W” as the Senators edged the Rocket 4-3. The Sens bested Cayden Primeau four times on 17 shots while Laval peppered Belleville’s Joey Daccord with 43 shots. The Senators built to a 3-0 advantage and managed to make it a one goal game at 4-3 but ran out of racetrack. Kevin Lynch, Phil Varone and Riley Barber, who notched his 100th goal in the AHL joining Varone in the century club, were the marksmen for the Rocket. “I think we were in it for most of the game, but we have to play 60 minutes if we want to win,” Laurent Dauphin said. “We deserved the victory. We can’t take our foot off the pedal and we need to go all in and be more opportunistic.” With another good crowd on hand Saturday as 7,613 flocked to Place Bell, Laval squandered a three goal cushion in the third before losing 5-4 in overtime to Belleville. Jake Evans, Varone, Barber and Charles Hudon put the puck past Filip Gustavsson, the AHL’s goaltender of the month for January to hold a 4-1 in the third frame. In his first game in the American Hockey League, Jesperi Kotkaniemi registered an assist on Hudon’s tally. The Senators battled back, scoring three goals off the sticks of Logan Brown, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers, who knotted the score with 8.2 seconds left in regulation time. Jordan Murray hit for the game winner in the extra session. “It is always better to play in a packed barn and the atmosphere this weekend was awesome,” Riley Barber said. “It was really fun when we were scoring goals. Our fans know hockey really well and they know that there is a lot of hockey left.”
