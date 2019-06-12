Basketball at its roots

For a second straight year, the West Island Lakers Basketball Association and the city of Beaconsfield hosted a three-on-three basketball tournament at Christmas Park on earlier this spring.
“We want to encourage kids to play, basketball is getting so popular but not so organized and maybe over coached at times,” said John Abbott women’s coach Mike Hickey. “It’s about having fun and sometimes learning through experience of playing without always listening to a coach or parent on the sidelines, is good.”
The event is well organized and provides youngsters with the opportunity to spend time outside, play basketball, listen to music while enjoying food and drink too.
“We were really happy to see teams from LaSalle join us, word of the tournament is spreading,” said tournament director Jay Lopez. “With the Raptors being one game away from being NBA champs, I think that will help spread the enthusiasm of basketball in the West Island for future years as well.”
About 30 teams and almost 100 players participated. Games were half-court and they had four games going at a time. There was also an appearance from two Olympian Lizanne Murphy. She answered questions, signed autographs and took pictures for those in attendance. Apart from the Olympics, Murphy played professionally in Finland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland and France.
“We need to have role models and people we can see on TV or in person to motivate and inspire,” said Hickey. “When I was a kid growing up and watching baseball, when you got an autograph or something that person became you favorite player.”
The caliber was strong and the tournament featured U-10 and older. Kids are picking up basketball earlier than they ever have, playing as young as six in development groups.
Three-on-three basketball is great to develop players. You’re forced to pass the ball more, work on give-and-gos and it forces you to play a more forceful style of man-on-man defense. Possession is important because when you score baskets you keep the ball; the team defense has to work hard at getting the ball back.
The Toronto Raptors are having a huge impact on the popularity of basketball in Canada. Many are glued to their televisions and then running outside to imitate what they see. West Island’s tournament is no exception and one can assume that kids are going to flock to the court the next year when they put together round three.
“The volunteers did such a great job as far as officiating, cooking and keeping score and we just want kids to go out and play,” said Hickey. ”We want kids out of the house and instead of playing sports on video games, doing it physically. We feel this was a nice step towards that goal.”
