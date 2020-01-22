The Pierrefonds Barracudas and Westluc Kings got down to business Saturday night in a tilt between two of the top Bantam BB teams in the league. The game ended in a 3-3 tie but it was an incredible effort by both teams.
“You were able to tell both teams wanted to win this game badly,” said Westluc head coach Patrick Bettan. “We did the best we could tonight and now we have to get ready for next game. We felt some calls did not go our way but that’s hockey and there’s nothing we can do.”
The first period was not as exciting as the rest of the game. However, both teams got a couple of scoring chances. Goalies Gianni Leo for Pierrefonds and Paolo Carpineta for Westluc did everything they could to keep the game scoreless through the first 15 minutes.
The second period was completely different as both teams showcased their scoring abilities early and often. Pierrefonds started the offensive action getting a goal from Julien Rosa to give Pierrefonds the first goal of the game at the two minute mark.
Westluc’s Lauren Gurberg then tied it up three minutes later thanks to a goal that took a couple of wacky bounces in front of the net. Seconds later, Kyle Johnson scored off a rebound giving Westluc their first lead of the game.
Massimo Moufrage tied the game up with a couple of seconds left in the second period after stepping out of the penalty box and finding himself on a breakaway.
“It was a crazy intense game tonight and I’m happy we were a part of it,” said Pierrefonds coach Christopher Straub. “We’re a little upset we didn’t get the win but we’re happy we didn’t lose.”
The third period saw both teams score one time. Kyle Johnson gave the lead back to Westluc after he deflected in his second goal of the game.
It looked like Westluc would go on to win the game. However, Sacha Beaulieu had different plans and scored to tie it at three with less than three minutes left in the game.
