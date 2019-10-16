Barracudas bite Cyclones with power play prowess

After going down 2-1 early in the game to the LaSalle Cyclones, the midget ‘AA’ Pierrefonds Barracudas settled down and took advantage of their penalty-ridden opponents.
LaSalle’s penalty woes began in the second period and ultimately proved to be their downfall. The Barracudas were surgical on the power play, dicing through the Cyclones defense and eventually claiming a 6-2 victory.
“We had some power plays, we were disciplined and we were able to convert,” said Pierrefonds head coach Derek MacNeil. “We’ve been working on that a lot so it was nice to see them get rewarded with those power play goals.”
Jordan Long was the first to hit the score sheet in the second period. He made it 2-2 on the power play with a quick snap shot in the slot at the 12:30 mark. Two minutes later, Long added another goal off a partial break, going backhand over goaltender Beniamino Mazzarello’s blocker.
The Barracudas took a 4-2 lead shortly after that off a gritty play below the goal line. With two minutes remaining, and on another power play, Pierrefonds struck again. This time it was off a redirect in the slot from Eric White.
“It’s important to get the momentum going and feel the positivity,” said MacNeil. “The boys are all happy with a big win like that, so it’s important to get on a roll and be rewarded for the hard work in practice.”
The Cyclones failed to take advantage of their quick start, which head coach Eric Cadieux chalked up to inexperience. The team is young, he said, but to avoid making excuses he also tipped his hat to LaSalle. They outplayed us, Cadieux added.
They were able to take LaSalle by surprise early on. The boys worked harder, skated faster and they overloaded their opponents’ crease. But they weren’t able to sustain that pressure, they stopped taking care of the basics, says Cadieux.
“We know we can play with those guys, we have a lot of talent here,” Cadieux said. “When the system is going to be good and in place we’ll be ready. We’ve only had two practices since the beginning of the season.”
