The peewee ‘A’ Pierrefonds Barons posted a second consecutive shutout on Sunday afternoon, stunning the West Island Knights in the first round of the 2019-20 CHL playoffs.
“This was unexpected, I guess, because they’ve been beating us all season, so for us to win against them in the first round is awesome,” said Barons team manager Olga Saldarriaga.
Pierrefonds is on a three game winning streak dating back to the end of the regular season. They’ve also kept the puck out of their own net for the last 120 minutes. According to Saldarriaga, the players are finally buying into the system.
“It was intense, the kids were playing as a team, they were passing and they were doing what the coaches have been telling them the whole season,” she said.
While Tobias Henriques-Thompson’s first period goal held up as the eventual game winner, it was the play of Barons goaltender Nicholas D’Angelo that put them into the winners bracket.
D’Angelo and his counterpart, Knights goaltender Brendan Cox, were dialed in from the start. Locked in a heated duel, Cox and D’Angelo delivered several spectacular, game-breaking saves. But the Barons ‘tender ultimately edged out his opponent.
“I thought their goalie played a really good game, as well as our goalie,” said West Island head coach Adam Nancekivell. “There’s not much you can say about that game, I mean it could have gone either way.”
The Knights are now in unfamiliar territory. They had a productive season, posting the third highest goal total and boasting one of the stingiest defensive corps in the league. However, they find themselves in the playoffs’ losers bracket right off the bat.
After the game, Nancekivell reflected on his teams’ effort against the lower-seeded Barons. The Knights coach believes it came down to a lackluster forecheck. But he said there’s no reason for his team to hang their heads; after all, the playoffs are far from over.
“I think they’re a little down, but obviously we want to keep them up,” Nancekivell said. “We’ve got a practice tomorrow, so it’s basically just working on what we did wrong today.”
