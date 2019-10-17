The Laval Patriotes Bantam AAA reléve split their two Ligue de Hockey D’Excellence du Quebec (LHEQ) matches last weekend with a 5-3 road win in Kirkland over the Lac St. Louis South Lionson Saturday, followed by a tough 5-4 loss to the Bas Laurentides Conquérants on Sunday afternoon on the home ice of Complexe Guimond. Laval remains on top of the standings in a very packed bunching where two-points separate the top seven squads. In the win overLac St. Louis, the Pats reeled off five unanswered goals to claim the 5-3 decision. The Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the game was eight minutes old. Sienna D’Alessandro’s power play marker opened the scoring, followed by Michel Aube and Vasilios Sachlas. Following that opening salvo by Lac St. Louis, Patriotes goaltender Remi Abraham barred the door on the Lions’ attack. Erminio Marsico got the Pats on the board when play moved into the second stanza. A pair by Philippe Guay, including a power play tally, pulled Laval even at 3-3. Ninety seconds into the third, Vincenzo Di Rocco delivered the go-ahead game-winning goal with Doh Mahamad Darrell Diakite adding an insurance marker. The loss to the Conquérants on Sunday allowed the visitors to remain perfect with a 6-0 record and stay in the pack chasing the Patriotes. Bas Laurentides struck quickly with two goals on markers by Samuel Marchand and Zachary Morin but the Pats were quick to reply. The special teams for Laval played a role in taking a 3-2 lead into the break. Adriano Lisio was good on the power play and Nathan Carruthers potted a shorthanded tally for the lead following Idris Alameddine’s even-strength goal that knotted the score at 2-2. Morin’s second of the game and 12th tally of the season pulled the Conquérants even with Olivier Robert returning a 4-3 lead to the visitors. Vincenzo Di Rocco leveled the score at 4-4 early in the third but Theodore Jette bested Pats’ net minder Camille Gaudet for the game winner.
Bantam Reléve Patriotes split weekend pair- remain on top of standings
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
