Associés earn Kanata Major Midget Tournament silver status

The Associés de Laval midget AA baseball squad were three outs away from capturing the championship at the annual Kanata Major Midget Baseball Tournament but a comeback by Les Guerriers de Richelieu Yamaska for a 12-11 victory earned Laval finalist honours. It was a great run by the Associés, who finished first in their pool with a trio of wins, besting league rivals the Montreal Orioles, the Kanata Cubs and the Ambassadeurs de St. Hubert. To reach the title contest, Vincent Rotari fired a complete game 7-1 gem against the Brampton Royals and was selected player of the game for a second time at the tourney.
Gabriel Sawaya was named Les Associés player of the game in the title tilt while Simon Richer and William Ashton each earned the honour in preliminary play. It was a gritty performance by Laval as they battled through five games over two days due to a compressed schedule due to inclement weather.
Front Row: Nicolas Correa, Henrique Vasquez Dos Santos, Simon Richer, Samuel Pérès and Mathieu Lalonde
Back Row: Gabriel Sawaya, Eric Richer (coach), Adam Trudel, William Ashton, Gianmarco “Chico” Montaruli, Vincent Rotari and Michel Lalonde (head coach)
