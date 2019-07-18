Vincent Rotari cleared the bases in the first inning to send the Laval Associés midget AA baseball team on to an 8-3 win against the Lac St. Louis Tigers Blue at des Bénévoles Park last Tuesday night.
Rotari hit a three-run triple down the right field line with one out before scoring to give Laval a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, when the Associés drew four walks.
“Our players reacted well in the first inning, they took advantage of their opportunities,” Laval coach Michel Lalonde said. “The walks and the big hit, we came out strong in the first. We put up those runs to start the game, and got a good outing from our starter, Simon Richer, too. So that held up throughout the game.”
Richer struck out three, all on called third strikes, while allowing three runs on four hits in four innings.
“I think that’s the most pitches he has thrown this season, we’re talking about 70 pitches or so,” Lalonde said. “That was his longest outing, for sure.”
Samuel Pérès closed out the win with two scoreless innings in relief.
“We’ve been off for nine days and I guess it’s just a little bit of rust, a lot of rust, and that put us behind the eight-ball,” Lac St. Louis coach Joseph Zevnik said. “I think it showed that we hadn’t played in a while.”
Tigers starter Justin Cardona struggled to find the plate in the first, and left after allowing a leadoff double in the second.
“Normally he’s pretty steady,” Zevnik said. “The layoff, it showed. And he had a tough time adjusting to the mound, it looked like, and everything was just up high. Three walks and then he’s placing the ball in and a bases-clearing triple. You’re spotting them four runs and then you’re kind of flat afterwards. It’s tough to get the momentum and the energy back into the game.”
Riley Clahane struck out five, including four batters swinging, in three innings of relief. Daniel Zevnik struck out two and allowed one run and three hits while working the final two innings.
“The silver lining was really the guys who came in who threw and hadn’t thrown in a while,” Zevnik said. “I liked what I saw. They were throwing strikes and there was good velocity for the most part.”
