Last weekend Lachine’s Catalogna Soccerplex saw the successful running of the inaugural Weekend of Hope, a new faction of the International Cup-Kids Playing for Kids Soccer Tournament. While the 14th edition of the International Cup is slated for September to raise funds for the three Montreal area children’s hospitals, the Shriners, Montreal Children’s and Ste Justine, the Weekend of Hope got the ball rolling at reaching the goal of $80,000 by the end of September.On the pitch was the Play for a Good Cause Cup featuring teams from the political, business social and media worlds, playing seven-a-side soccer. The teams represented the nations that played in the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019. Away from the pitch there was a very entertaining and interesting event taking place to benefit the hospitals with the Symposium de l’Espoir. Over 90 artists, painters and sculptors from Quebec, Ontario and even one from France had their works on display and for sale. The beauty of the symposium was that 25 percent of the sales were donated to the cause. Also a collaborative 60x30 piece was created and signed by all the artists taking part in its creation over the weekend with Hachem donating the materials to the cause. The finished piece was then sold so that money can be added to the pot. Montreal based On a Roll Records had numerous musicians, groups, singers and dancers adding to the joie de vivre of the weekend. Well known Quebec artist Stefan Horik from the Charlevoix region served as the honorary president of the symposium. Horik’s works, inspired by his region, have been exhibited in several major galleries in Canada and the United States. “This event, combining soccer with the artists’ symposium was something unique,” Stefan Horik said. “But what was most important for me to be part of it is the fact that it is for the benefit of children.”The Symposium de l’Espoir was the brainchild of longtime Soccer Quebec member and artist Michel Dugas, who has helped to bring together two of his passions for the benefit of the trio of children’s hospitals. “The response has been amazing,” Michel Dugas said. “From the start Ralph (Nahas president of the ICKPK) was open to the idea. Then the artistic community and sponsors wanting to be part of this, I am thankful to them all for making the symposium happen.”
Art and soccer made for a successful weekend of hope
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
