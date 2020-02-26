The 16th annual Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast set for Sunday March 29 will feature a stellar list of honorees and there are still some tickets available to attend this popular event. Being recognized at the breakfast, which raises much needed funds to support “Seniors in Crisis,” a program that delivers much-needed assistance to seniors in the community will be Sylvie Demers, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Bill Lee and Pat Hickey. Demers,President of TD Financial Group, Quebec Region, will be the Guest of Honour. McGill University medical school graduate, NFL Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard and Super Bowl LIV champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been named the Sports Personality of the Year. Former major league pitcher Bill Lee will be presented with the Expos Legend Award and Pat Hickey of The Montreal Gazette will receive the Larry Fredericks Media Award. Businesspersons Michael Wagen and Bram Naimer serve as co-chairs of the event. Morden “Cookie” Lazarus returns as honourary chairman. Journalist Mike Cohen and broadcaster Matthew Ross will be the emcees. For all other inquiries,including ticket availability, contact Susan Rozansky at (514)734-1820. Demers began working for TD in 1985 and acquired solid expertise in various strategic roles, among others, as Regional Vice-President and Market Leader, Eastern Canada and Private Client Services for TD Wealth. She has also been District Vice-President of the Montreal Centre-South network of branches, National President, Affinity Market Group at TD Insurance and held the position of Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives based in Toronto. Sylvie Demers is known in the Montreal community thanks to her continuing commitment to several non-profit organizations. In May 2014, at the age of only 26, Duvernay-Tardif became the 10th Canadian and first Quebecker to be drafted by an NFL team. Following an historic Super Bowl LIV win, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s meteoric rise has been so remarkable that the Kansas City Star called him “the most interesting man in the NFL.” And for good reason: not only does he play for the Kansas City Chiefs, he is also a medical school graduate from McGill University. Bill Lee was a Major League pitcher for 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox and the Expos, boasting a career 3.62 ERA, a 119-90 record and throwing nearly 2,000 innings, an all-star selection and two starts in the 1975 World Series. He joined the Expos in 1979, tossing 222 innings and winning 16 games. He remained with the team until 1982 yet more than three decades later he remains a constant presence in this city and a regular contributor to Mitch Melnick’s TSN 690 show. Pat Hickey has been a sportswriter for 54 years and has been on the Canadiens’ beat full-time since 1992, following a stint as sports editor at the Montreal Gazette. His first experience covering the Canadiens came during the 1960s when he was with the Montreal Star. Hickey is also an author with two books to his credit, 100 Things Canadiens Fans Should Know and Do before They Die and If These Walls Could Talk. The hard working committee is set to announce more exciting sports celebrities and very special surprise guests who will take part in the event.
Annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast boasts great line-up of honorees
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Action500: Three fun things to do in Dorval this March Break
- Annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast boasts great line-up of honorees
- Hampsteaders reminded of library rebate program
- Two people dead in plane crash in Les Cèdres
- So why can’t Montreal get rid of its recycled paper?
- Smoking COLD -
- VWI salutes Meals on Wheels Week
- Pointe Claire buys land to preserve Village heritage
Most Popular
Articles
- Four-year old Keira found dead
- More changes at Virgin Radio: Lee moved to weekends, replaced by newcomer
- Board tests 16 schools for lead to date
- Laval-Montreal’s Mastrodomenico nabs Habs’ bursary
- Reassurance post Bill 40
- Pedestrian struck, killed by truck
- Transport overhaul needed for Hippodrome dev't to work: CSL brief
- Kevin Figsby ready for the challenge as Junior AAA Hockey League commissioner
- Participatory program launched for downtown plan
- GoFundMe page started to help CSL youngster get life-saving surgery
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Four-year old Keira found dead
- More changes at Virgin Radio: Lee moved to weekends, replaced by newcomer
- Board tests 16 schools for lead to date
- Laval-Montreal’s Mastrodomenico nabs Habs’ bursary
- Reassurance post Bill 40
- Pedestrian struck, killed by truck
- Transport overhaul needed for Hippodrome dev't to work: CSL brief
- Kevin Figsby ready for the challenge as Junior AAA Hockey League commissioner
- Participatory program launched for downtown plan
- GoFundMe page started to help CSL youngster get life-saving surgery
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.