The West Island Cyclones Speed Skating Club is issuing an invitation for a free introduction to short track speed skating course for all West Island youths from the ages of 4 to 12. The eight week series gets underway this Saturday morning, October 5, at the Pierrefonds Sportsplexe at 8:00 am. There is a $25 fee, which is required for membership in the Quebec Speed Skating Federation as the federation provides insurance for all members. Participants must be able to skate on their own and the equipment required is skates, helmet, neck guard, which can be hockey gear, and gloves. To register go to www.cpvwestisland.ca.
