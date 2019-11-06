The Laval Intrepides atom girls hockey team proved too much to handle for the Westlake Wild.
Julyana Farray had a goal and two assists and Alicia Caron scored twice for Laval in a 6-0 win against Westlake at Beaconsfield Arena on Saturday.
Émilie Lacharité had a goal and an assist for the Intrepides, who also got goals from Elsie Provencher and Corali Hogue.
“I loved the way our girls got the puck out of our zone,” Laval coach Richard Provencher said. “That’s a baseline for us, something that I work on a lot with them, their positioning in the defensive zone, the basics of the game. Like how they position themselves to receive a pass, the passing game, that’s all part of our team philosophy.”
Caron had the first goal of the game and the last one for the Intrepides, who scored twice in the first, made it 3-0 in the second, and scored three more in the third.
“We played a good game, but I’ll be honest, usually the girls step it up a little more than they did today,” Provencher said. “They made some nice plays, good passes, but I’ve seen them play better than this. I’m taking the long view with the team, getting prepared for the Dodge Cup at the end of the season. The regular season is a good time to try things and work on new skills to be ready for tournaments, for the Dodge Cup, that’s the goal.”
Laval defeated the Richelieu Remparts 3-1 on Sunday to improve to 4-1-0. The Intrepides have won four straight since a season-opening loss to the Laurentides Mistral.
The loss to Laval was Westlake’s fourth straight to start the season.
“We’re having a rebuilding year,” Westlake coach Corbett Rowcliffe said. “We had a great year last year, we’ll have a really good team next year, but we’re rebuilding. We have a lot of girls that are coming from other sports so we’re working on techniques and we’re trying to make sure they develop hockey skills.
“They just went up against a really good team, but it’s probably the best I’ve seen the girls play all year. They passed, they skated and they were aggressive, so there were a lot of positives out of today. And they’re all having fun, which is what matters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.