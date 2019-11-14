An Intrepide journey to first place for Laval-Montreal

Heading into a two-game meeting with the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal, the Gatineau Intrepide was in first place in the CCM Division of the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League, by Sunday afternoon, the Royal had leapfrogged into first thanks to a pair of wins over Gatineau at Fleury Arena. The Royal were three- points back of the Intrepide following 5-0 and 2-1 victories, Laval-Montreal was on top of the CCM Division, three points ahead of the Intrepide. In the 5-0 win, Nico Riccia picked-up the clean sheet turning aside 25 Intrepide shots. Steven Innidinardo notched the game-winner 45-seconds from the opening face-off. The game’s first star Andrew Afonso hit for a pair in the second stanza, the first 57-seconds from the start of the period and the second allowed the home team to head into intermission with a 4-0 cushion. Ludovic Dufort had the other second period marker on a powerplay goal. Anakin Guay closed out the scoring near the 12 minute mark of the third period. Gatineau regrouped following the loss and made it a much closer contest on Sunday afternoon. It was the special teams of Laval-Montreal and performance of goalie Olivier Ciarlo that secured the victory. Both Royal goals came on the powerplay with Afonso getting Laval-Montreal on the board with just under five minutes left in the opening period. Daniel Agostino notched his advantage goal in the second, a tally that would stand as the game-winning goal. The penalty-killing unit was perfect to hold off Gatineau’s advances five times during play. Gatineau made it a 2-1 match with Jacob Santerre’s marker at 6:23 of the third but Ciarlo, the game’s first star, stood his ground as he faced 14 shots in the final frame. The Royal will host a pair of divisional matches this weekend at Fleury. Tomorrow night at 7:00 pm the College Esther Blondin Phenix will supply the competition. On Sunday afternoon, the Amos Forestiers will be on the ice for a 1:00 pm puck drop.
An Intrepide journey to first place for Laval-Montreal
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
