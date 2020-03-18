Once the first announcement of cancellation arrived, they came like falling dominoes cancelling the balance of the seasons for amateur sports, that’s all team and individual disciplines due to COVID 19 concerns. By Friday the 13th 2020, it was “That’s all Folks” for minor sports. Competitions and training had barely re-started following spring break when the rug was pulled out from under the youths now in full playoff mode. The shutdown impacts civil and scholastic athletes in a myriad of sports. Hockey garners the most attention but add in ringette, basketball and indoor soccer from a team aspect as well as figure skating, curling, swimming and diving plus other individual disciplines and the numbers grow to a staggering amount. This was necessary where the health of all is concerned and the disappointment will be short term. From the hockey viewpoint, this is the busiest time of year focusing on league and regional championships all the way to several Canadian and world Championships. “Without question, this is an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world. The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada,” a statement on behalf of Hockey Canada from Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer noted. Word came down last Thursday evening following a tele-conference of region presidents for Hockey Quebec, and just like that the season was done. “All the branches (of Hockey Canada) had also been in discussion,” said Hockey Laval president Michel Demers. “Hockey Quebec and Hockey British Columbia were the first to end their season, then it was decided that everyone across Canada was done.” The decision did come swiftly and, “it all happened so fast,” Demers said. “But we had no choice because it was for the security of our kids.” Once the decision was taken, the regional presidents had to break the news to their associations. “It was really hard to announce to our presidents that we were done,” he said. “All we can do now is look towards next year and look forward to getting the kids back on the ice.” The ramifications ripple through so many levels of the game, from the single letter teams to double and triple letter squads that will miss out on the Dodge Cup this year. At the midget AAA level, Laval-Montreal and Lac St. Louis were enjoying solid playoff runs with eyes on the Jimmy Ferrari Cup and a berth in the TELUS Cup but that’s not going to happen now. There will also be numerous athletes in their final year of playing in the minor system as they will leave the junior level. They knew that going in but many have had that final game arrive prematurely. “I feel bad for everyone,” he said. “It is hard but we will look ahead to getting back to the rinks.”
Latest Articles
- West Island MNAs react to CAQ budget
- Pull it!
- CSL council regular Bernard Tonchin passes away at 92
- MoWest enacts COVID-19 measures
- The Corona Clause – The (legal) defense against the Coronavirus
- New Hope Centre helps feed shut-in seniors during crisis
- Noise and tree bylaws amended
- Here's Sandy! Montmorency's new service dog
Most Popular
Articles
- Carrefour Laval changes opening hours due to Covid
- Dog law sparks debate in Kirkland
- Joel Goldenberg: The Rolling Stones' Goat's Head Soup
- Amidst praise for his decisions, Legault receives pleas for leniency on family visits to seniors residences
- Quebec orders closing of bars, movie theatres and places “where people gather.”
- Côte St.Luc declares state of emergency
- Supermom In Training: 67 Easy ways to keep your kids entertained
- Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic: a week of shopping I will never forget
- New bylaw on potable water use in Dorval
- Quebec bans visits to seniors homes
Images
Videos
Commented
- The railroad blockade: Rule by bully or by ballot? (1)
- Two shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution (1)
- CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link (1)
- Police seek victims of alleged sexual assaults (1)
- Police seek victims, mark memory (1)
- I despise Montreal's new parking meters (1)
- WI lawyer accuses Youth Protection of being 'weaponized' by abusive spouses (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Carrefour Laval changes opening hours due to Covid
- Dog law sparks debate in Kirkland
- Joel Goldenberg: The Rolling Stones' Goat's Head Soup
- Amidst praise for his decisions, Legault receives pleas for leniency on family visits to seniors residences
- Quebec orders closing of bars, movie theatres and places “where people gather.”
- Côte St.Luc declares state of emergency
- Supermom In Training: 67 Easy ways to keep your kids entertained
- Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic: a week of shopping I will never forget
- New bylaw on potable water use in Dorval
- Quebec bans visits to seniors homes
Images
Videos
Commented
- The railroad blockade: Rule by bully or by ballot? (1)
- Two shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution (1)
- CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link (1)
- Police seek victims of alleged sexual assaults (1)
- Police seek victims, mark memory (1)
- I despise Montreal's new parking meters (1)
- WI lawyer accuses Youth Protection of being 'weaponized' by abusive spouses (1)
Online Poll
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.