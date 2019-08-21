You know the summer season is coming to a close when the popular outdoor pool network, ALPS-that’s the Association of Lakeshore Pools gathers for their end of season championships. The team synchro event kicked of a busy few days for the athletes last Thursday at Pointe Claire’s Lakeshore pool where up to 600 synchronized swimmers took part. The swimming finals ran on Saturday at the Baie D’Urfe pool. The 18 fastest swimmers from the season took part in 40 individual events while the top 12 relay squads went at it in 10 events as close to 1,000 swimmers from 22 pools took to the water. On Sunday, the divers had an 8:00 am start at the Western Lachine pool where 203 athletes from 14 ALPS member pools qualified to try to reach for the podium.
ALPS’ events in the swim to bring summer to a close
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
