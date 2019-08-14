It was an electrifying start to the Alouettes’ game Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium but a shocking conclusion as the Saskatchewan Roughriders took a 17-10 weather-shortened game caused by lightning in the area. After the Riders went two-and-out on their opening series, the third down punt was returned 101 yards by Montreal’s Shakeir Ryan for the only touchdown for the Als. The margin of difference for the visitors came on a pair of defensive gems where QB sacks produced free balls scooped up and returned for majors. Antonio Pipkin took the first hit and was shaken up on the play as Earl Okine raced to the end zone. Matthew Shiltz replaced Pipkin in the second quarter and was greeted by a blitz hit Cameron Judge popped the ball free allowing Charleston Hughes to deliver a 16-10 lead to the Riders. This marked the first time in CFL history, following the implementation of weather protocols this season. The weather in the area caused a more than one hour delay so by the guidelines the game was called in the third quarter with 18 minutes of game time remaining.
Alouettes thunderstruck in loss to Saskatchewan
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Beyond the notes
- Around the Towns
- St. Laurent again requests Métro extension to Bois Franc REM station
- Roman Lesniak: "Resisting the reality" - A Schindler survivor's story
- CSL residents debate viability of local e-scooters
- Court orders Scotiabank to pay CSL resident late property tax penalties
- New charging stations for Town
- Opposition public security critic in Mount Royal for security roundtable
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- The move of Pizza Pita to the old Pizza Hut: Now we have the complete story
- Vinny and Shannon take over Virgin mornings and Lee gets the Drive
- La Friperie du Village: Pointe Claire Village’s Best Kept Secret
- Hampstead Mayor served by bailiff following council veto
- A Stroll through Sainte Anne's
- Canada's funniest — including Montreal native Jess Salomon — vie for the title of SiriusXM's Top Comic
- G.D’Aoust & Cie: One of Quebec’s Oldest Independent Department Stores
- An energizing show with Gregory Charles at the Saint-Laurent Celebration Parc Beaudet on August 10
- Summer in Las Vegas is a true vacation experience
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- The move of Pizza Pita to the old Pizza Hut: Now we have the complete story
- Vinny and Shannon take over Virgin mornings and Lee gets the Drive
- La Friperie du Village: Pointe Claire Village’s Best Kept Secret
- Hampstead Mayor served by bailiff following council veto
- A Stroll through Sainte Anne's
- Canada's funniest — including Montreal native Jess Salomon — vie for the title of SiriusXM's Top Comic
- G.D’Aoust & Cie: One of Quebec’s Oldest Independent Department Stores
- An energizing show with Gregory Charles at the Saint-Laurent Celebration Parc Beaudet on August 10
- Summer in Las Vegas is a true vacation experience
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Where will you be vacationing this summer?
You voted:
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.