In what has become an annual tradition for the Montreal Alouettes family last Monday afternoon the organization took part in serving up over 400 meals to the clients, who are experiencing homelessness, of the Welcome Hall Mission. This year was a celebratory one as more than 25 players and cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate their return to the post-season, the first time since 2014.
During the gathering, Alouette players, led by their quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., donned aprons, prepared and served a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Following the meal, all moved to a large tent that was erected outside to allow clients to mingle with the players, get autographs and have coffee with them. “Thanksgiving dinner is a special time for families to come together and have a good time,” said Sam Watts, President and CEO of Welcome Hall Mission. “But at the Mission, it reminds us that our main challenge is to help disconnected people break through the cycle of isolation.” The Alouettes drew five pairs of tickets for an upcoming game, as well as Metro and Welcome Hall Mission gift cards among the clients in attendance. “Taking part in this Thanksgiving dinner is always a magical moment for our players, who look forward to serve Welcome Hall Mission’s clients,” said Alouettes head coach Khari Jones. “The fact that we can come and celebrate our participation in the playoffs with them makes it that much more special. “
