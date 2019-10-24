Following a pair of fourth quarter majors it appeared that the Alouettes had their ninth win of the season locked-up but the visiting Toronto Argonauts were not ready to go quietly into the night at Percival Molson Stadium. Montreal survived a comeback bid by the Argos, taking a 27-24 decision, which was the 300th victory in the club’s history. Als running back William Stanback made his return following an injury and reached the 1,000 yard rushing milestone for the first time in his career 1,003 yards to be exact. Following the accomplishment, Stanback was taken out of the game, a smart move by coach Khari Jones to keep Stanback fresh and ready for the road ahead with two games remaining in the regular season. Montreal gave up their 13-3 advantage in the third quarter as Toronto posted 14 points on the board. Montreal regrouped and regained the lead in the fourth quarter when Jeremiah Johnson reached the end zone on a 45-yard catch-and-run play. An18-yard touchdown toss from Vernon Adams Jr. to Quan Bray upped the Als’ advantage to 27-17. Toronto marched down the field for the score seating the two opponents by three-points. The Argos Tyler Crapigna attempted a 51-yard field goal, which fell short on the final play of the game, securing the win for the Alouettes. This Saturday at 1:00 pm the top team in the CFL, the Hamilton Tiger Cats will be on the turf at Percival Molson Stadium.
