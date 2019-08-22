Alouettes recognize 16 footballers with annual bursaries

Prior to the Alouettes last home game on Friday, August 9, the organization in conjunction with the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (QFAE) hosted the 15th edition of the Montreal Alouettes Bursary Program, presented by RDS. There were 16 athletes recognized from the high school Cegep and university levels, each picking-up a $1,000 award for $16,000 from the Alouettes’ program. The recipients received their bursaries from Patrick Boivin, President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes, and Marie-Ève Bergeron, Head of Department, Community Investments for Quebec, at Bell Media.
“Since 1998, the Alouettes have been supporting student retention throughout Quebec,” said Alouettes’ president and CEO PAtrick Boivin. “This partnership with the QFAE perfectly embodies this aspect of our community involvement. With these scholarships, many athletes will be able to focus all of their efforts on academic and athletic success. Congratulations to all the recipients, including maybe a future Alouette! “
The event took place before the Alouettes faced the Saskatchewan Roughriders and during the ceremonies, Alexandre Laganière, a former QFAE bursary recipient who is the Alouettes’ colour commentator for 98.5FM spoke of the advantages such recognition can be.
“The Foundation is pleased to be associated with the Montreal Alouettes for a 15th year, since our organizations share several values, including student retention and community engagement,” declared Patricia Demers, Executive Director of the QFAE. “Our partnership benefits many of the best emerging football players. Whether they are in high school or university, they know they can count on the Alouettes Scholarship Program. “Before the awardees took to their seats for the match, they had the opportunity to meet the Alouette players and get a well-deserved round of applause from the fans as they were introduced on the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.