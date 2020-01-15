Alouettes ready to go with new President and General Manager in place

On Monday morning, Alouettes’ co-owner Gary Stern introduced the new president and general manager that will be at the helm of the franchise. Businessman and Shawinigan native Mario Cecchini has been appointed the organization’s President, while St. Leonard’s own, Danny Maciocia was named the club’s General Manager.
“Mario, Danny and Khari are the trio we need to truly become a great organization both on and off the field,” said Gary Stern, co-owner of the Montreal Alouettes. “They have extensive experience and have had success in their respective fields.” Cecchini has an extensive media background in the broadcast industry and has shown a knack for helping to turn struggling operations around. He knows that there are challenges ahead and is looking forward to addressing them. “My first message goes to the fans, rest assured that all efforts will be dedicated to provide an excitement on the field, and to the business community we will come very shortly to you to demonstrate the quality opportunity the Alouettes bring to the market,” Mario Cecchini said. “The three of us have the same objective. Each of us knows what it takes to continue to build on the foundations that were laid in 2019, and we will go above and beyond to deliver.”
This marks a return to the Alouettes for Maciocia who began his professional coaching career in 1996 as a Quality Control Coach. He rapidly climbed the ladder and was the team’s Offensive Coordinator by 2001, before taking on the same responsibilities with the Edmonton Eskimos from 2001 to 2004, helping the team to win the 2003 Grey Cup. Maciocia became the first Quebec born head coach in the CFL in 2005. In his rookie campaign as the Eskimos’ Head Coach, he earned his second Grey Cup with an overtime win over the Alouettes. This is also his second stint as a General Manager, a role he had with Edmonton in 2007. Since November of 2010, Maciocia has been the Head Coach of Université de Montréal Carabins and became the first Head Coach to win both the Grey Cup and the Vanier Cup after leading the Carabins to their first ever Vanier Cup championship.
“I think I am coming at the right time,” Danny Maciocia said.” At 52 years of age, this is what I want to do. I’ve been waiting for this for about 18 years to bw quite honest with you. I like to think I am battle tested, I’ve experienced it at many different levels it was time for a different challenge and I’m up for the challenge.” As for coming in at this point, Maciocia knows there’s lots of work ahead. “We’re just going to hit it,” Maciocia said. “We’re just going to hit it with all these good people we have in place. They’re going to get me up to speed and I’m going to lean on them. As far as a timetable is concerned, we’re really behind the eight ball but that’s part of what excites me the most. We’ve got to find a way to get it done and it will be so much more gratifying when we get it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.