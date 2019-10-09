The Montreal Alouettes’ defence paved the way to a 21-17 victory over the Calgary Stampeders last Saturday afternoon at Percival Molson Stadium. That win puts the Alouettes in the playoff picture, the first time since 2014.
Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell might have posted an impressive 464 pass yards and a touchdown, but it is the points on the board that matter and the Als’ D shutdown the Stampeders in the second half with no points.
Mitchell was treated to a front row seat of the Alouettes’ defensive domination that included a trio of forced fumbles, an interception and a pair of sacks. On the offensive side of the ledger, Vernon Adams Jr. picked-up where he left off following a one game suspension. Adams ran in for the first major of the day, but it was Calgary holding a 17-10 lead at the half.
Boris Bede chipped in with an 11-yard field goal to make it a seven-point game. In his debut with the Alouettes Mario Alford fielded the first punt of the second half following the Stampeders two and out series at his own 26, spotted daylight down the left side of the field, and raced for an 85-yard touchdown, his first in his CFL career. That major and Bede’s convert knotted the score at 17-17 then a Bede punt for a single made it 18-17. With just over two minutes left in regulation time, Bede hit for 25-yard field goal to close out the scoring.
