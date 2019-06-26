For a second year, the Montreal Alouettes hosted first of three Family Clinics on Sunday, June 16 at Percival Molson Stadium, in conjunction with McGill University. The remaining two clinics will be held at Stade TELUS-Université Laval on Saturday, July 6th and the final one of the season will be at the CEPSUM of Université de Montréal on Saturday, August 31st. The non-contact football clinics, which are free to take part in, are specifically designed for beginners with the aim of teaching children as well as their parents the basics of football. More than 250 people are expected to attend each clinic, which will be led by certified coaches and university players. Many Alouettes players will be taking part, including Martin Bédard, Boris Bede, Jean-Samuel Blanc, Félix Faubert-Lussier, Christophe Normand and Jean-Gabriel Poulin. The main goal of this initiative is to promote safety in football to parents and children ages 6 to 13.Alouettes players will be paired with a Football Québec coach to teach parents and kids safe techniques through different workshops. “Football is now taught in a much safer way,” Olivier Turcotte, Supervisor of Amateur Football with the Alouettes said. “People in the football community are more aware and make sure to educate players and coaches so they can evolve in the right way. This is why we offer these clinics.”
Alouettes Family Clinics promote safety in football
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
