Montreal’s Vernon Adams Jr scored twice from the one and added a TD pass to help pace the Alouettes to a 21-16 win over the BC Lions on Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium, but it was the team’s defence that kept Montreal in the game. The Lions scored one major and three field goals against the tough Als’ defensive unit. John Bowman, playing in his 224th game, came up big by recording a pair of sacks against BC, including one that help shut down the Lions’ fourth quarter comeback attempt. Bowman now has the most sacks in Alouettes’ history with 130 and sits tied for fourth in all-time games played for Montreal with Ben Cahoon. Adams now leads the league with ten rushing touchdowns on the season, setting a franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. The Montreal Alouettes try for their seventh win as they hit the road to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
