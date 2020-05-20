Alouettes’ coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain calling on fans to help Tackle Hunger

Purolator’s annual food drive usually gets underway at CFL stadiums each June but with the COVID-19 there has been increased pressure put on the country’s food banks. With that issue, the CFL and Purolator have launched the campaign and are seeking cash donations that can be donated at TackleHunger.ca or BlitzContreLaFaim.ca. One hundred per cent of the donations received will be allocated by Food Banks Canada to its food bank network across the country in an effort to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen all Canadians come together to support one another,” President and CEO of Purolator John Ferguson said “ Through our Purolator Tackle Hunger program and the support of our partners like the CFL, we want to further extend this support to even more Canadians relying on food banks as a result of the impact of COVID-19.” Alouettes’ offensive line coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain is the ambassador for the team, a role he has gladly embraced. “My mom had me when she was 17 and my sister came along two years later,” Luc Brodeur-Jourdain said. “She was a single mom of two kids back in the early 80’s. It was a financial challenge but we had a roof over our heads and food on the table. The bottom line was that we weren’t a rich family back then.” The two-time Grey Cup champion with the Alouettes through his 11 seasons as an offensive lineman, Brodeur-Jourdain is proud to take on the role of ambassador. “WhatI’d like to tell them (the fans), is now is game day,” Brodeur-Jourdain said. “We have to be helpful towards our country, our region. The problems of the need of food didn’t go away so game day is now.” The funds raised will benefit nine food banks throughout the province including Moisson Montreal, the NDG Food Depot and Sun Youth. “Each dollar will get two dollars of food,” he said. “I know our fans have been great supporters in the past and will continue to do so.”
Alouettes’ coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain calling on fans to help Tackle Hunger
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Bialik High School students help vulnerable seniors
- Petition calls for repeal of CSL's overnight parking law
- Hampstead sets aside $25,000 for local hospitals
- Dormez-vous donating $275,000 in sleep essentials to JGH, Salvation Army
- Hampstead launches 'Smile is contagious' art contest
- Volunteers for elderly face challenging times
- SADB wants its money’s worth from agglomeration
- WIM seeks marked demand for food baskets
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrests made in cellphone tower fires
- Tasso Patsikakis wants to get back on Montreal radio and I love the idea
- CHSLD Vigi D.D.O. reports 64 deaths
- Survey: Permanent closures for many Montreal and Laval restaurants if help does not come soon
- Sunwing introduces new flexible booking and cash back
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules
- Twenty-one COVID deaths in CSL: Mayor
- Keeping her home
- Recipe: Lemon-Tahini Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery
Images
Videos
Commented
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery (3)
- Restore R-scores in CEGEPs (1)
- Joel Goldenberg: Albums that should have been revised (1)
- Combatting discrimination is a prominent pandemic issue: Concordia researcher (1)
- Consumer stockpiling is different during a pandemic: Concordia researcher (1)
- Videotron providing 1,000 smartphones to seniors, youth rehab centres (1)
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night (1)
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules (1)
- CDN-NDG to remove, rethink health corridor bollards on Van Horne (1)
- MoWest resident renews call for council meeting webcasting (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrests made in cellphone tower fires
- Tasso Patsikakis wants to get back on Montreal radio and I love the idea
- CHSLD Vigi D.D.O. reports 64 deaths
- Survey: Permanent closures for many Montreal and Laval restaurants if help does not come soon
- Sunwing introduces new flexible booking and cash back
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules
- Twenty-one COVID deaths in CSL: Mayor
- Keeping her home
- Recipe: Lemon-Tahini Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery
Images
Videos
Commented
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery (3)
- Restore R-scores in CEGEPs (1)
- Joel Goldenberg: Albums that should have been revised (1)
- Combatting discrimination is a prominent pandemic issue: Concordia researcher (1)
- Consumer stockpiling is different during a pandemic: Concordia researcher (1)
- Videotron providing 1,000 smartphones to seniors, youth rehab centres (1)
- St-Anne's Academy on fire Sunday night (1)
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules (1)
- CDN-NDG to remove, rethink health corridor bollards on Van Horne (1)
- MoWest resident renews call for council meeting webcasting (1)
Online Poll
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.