The final Alouettes’ Family Clinic was held last Saturday at the Université de Montréal CEPSUM complex. The clinic, which was free of charge to attend, is a non-contact football clinic specifically designed for beginners and aims to teach children as well as their parents the basics of football. More than 250 people attended the event, which was led by certified coaches and university players. Many Alouettes players were on site, including Martin Bedard, Boris Bede, Jean-Samuel Blanc, Flix Faubert-Lussier, Christophe Normand and Jean-Gabriel Poulin. The main goal of this initiative is to promote safety in football to parents and children ages six to 13. Alouettes players were paired with a Football Quebec coach to teach parents and kids safe techniques through different workshops. “Football is now taught in a much safer way,” Olivier Turcotte, supervisor of Amateur Football with the Alouettes said. “People in the football community are more aware and make sure to educate players and coaches so they can evolve in the right way. That is why we offer these clinics.” The Alouettes had two other Family Clinics this season, one at Stade TELUS-Universite Laval in July and the other one was at McGill University in June.
