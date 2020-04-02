Alouettes adjust staffing needs due to COVID 19

Following the CFL's decision to postpone the start of 2020 training camps, the Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the organization has taken different measures, including temporary layoffs.
Certain administrative employees, as well as football operations employees, will be temporarily laid off starting April 6. These employees will continue to receive employee benefits, such as collective insurances.
"In the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, we have no other choice but to take important measures," said Alouettes President Mario Cecchini. "From the bottom of our hearts, we hope that the situation will get better soon, and that our loyal employees will be back with us as rapidly as possible."
Many employees will continue to work on a daily basis in order to be ready for the eventual upcoming season.
