Alouette legend Cahoon raises the bar for new career path

In sports, coaches are hired to be fired and for CFL Hall of Fame member Ben Cahoon that happened in 2017 when he was let go as the receivers coach by his alma mater, Brigham Young University. “There were offers but at that point I had to consider was there another direction to follow,” Ben Cahoon said. “I felt maybe it was time to step back from the game.” The choice Cahoon did make came following an offer to be the Canadian sales rep for Good 2 Go, G2G protein bars based in Utah. “I knew I had to accept the offer,” Cahoon said. “I’ve been eating one every morning on the way to the gym for the past 10 years and when coaching I had the players using them.” Now instead of studying game film and playbooks, the 47 year-old Cahoon is learning the ins and outs of a very demanding industry. “I am enjoying the challenge and there is a learning curve,” he said. “What’s great is I get to travel across the country to help grow the brand.” The 13 year veteran of the Als was recently in town for a demo held over two days at the Metro in the Town of Mount Royal and his enthusiasm for the product comes from his being a customer before being a sales representative. The bars are gluten-free, without preservatives and made with fresh ingredients, they have no fillers or byproducts and no artificial or added refined sugar. “They taste just as if they were homemade,” he said. “It’s the taste that seperates us from the rest of the field.” Fans were pleased to catch up with Cahoon during his visit, as they reminisced about his trio of Grey Cups, including the back-to-back wins in 2009 and 2010. Over his career, the sure-handed slotback, who was elected to the CFL Hall in 2014, caught 1,017 passes for 13,301 yards in 224 games, while scoring 65 touchdowns. Cahoon was named the CFL’s most outstanding Canadian twice, has numerous all-star honours and holds the record for receptions and receiving yards for the Grey Cup with 46 catches for 658 yards. He does keep an eye on his former team and loved how the 2019 campaign went. “It was a great season, they really impressed me with the way handled all the adversity,” he said. “I’m also glad that they’ve locked up Khari (Jones) as head coach.” As for a return to football, he’ll remain a spectator as Cahoon is committed to making the G2G brand well known in Canada. “There is so much potential for growth (of G2G),” he said. “Right now this is challenging enough for me.”
Alouette legend Cahoon raises the bar for new career path
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
