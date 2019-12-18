Aigles clip Westmount Wings

The Ile-Bizard Aigles took on the Westmount Wings Thursday night at Westmount arena, in what was supposed to be a competitive pee wee BB affair. Ile-Bizard ended up taking this game, however, by a score of 9-1.
“We are a good team but I couldn’t believe how well we played today,” said Ile-Bizard head coach Shaun David. “We played as a team for the full 45 minutes and did not let down at all. The boys made smart passes and moved the puck up the ice really well. I’m proud of them.”
The first period of the game was the most competitive by a score standpoint, as Ile-Bizard went into the intermission with a 2-0 lead. Xavier Campbell scored both of his team’s goals in the period.
“Xavier was great tonight, they all were,” expressed coach Shaun David. “Xavier has been one of our top players all year and we expect him to continue to be. He loves scoring goals. You can tell just by seeing his celebrations.”
The second period saw double the amount of goals that were scored in the first, with the period ending 5-1 in favor Ile-Bizard. Xavier Campbell scored his third of the game for the hat trick, while Patrick Ladouceur and Karim Chamma scored the other two goals of the period for the Aigles. Adam Rahal scored Westmount’s one goal of the game in the frame.
The third period was once again all Ile-Bizard as they scored four goals to secure the 9-1 win. The goal scorers were Cameron David, Tristan Lapari, Noé Kibrité-Day and Nathan Sievers, who went through two defenders legs while going top shelf on the backhand for a beautiful goal.
“You don’t score nine goals in a game very often. I’ll let the players soak it in, but we obviously want to continue getting better after each practice.” Expressed a very happy coach Shaun David.
