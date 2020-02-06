Last Friday the Laval Rocket along with the City of Laval, Place Bell and the American Hockey League (AHL) announced that the 2021 AHL All-Star Classic will take place in Laval Sunday, January 31 and Monday, February 1. This will mark the first time the Classic will take place in Quebec. “It’s very special (coming to Laval,” said Chris Nikolis, American Hockey League Executive Vice-President, Business.” It really is an important event for us. We put a lot into finding the right cities for it. Laval showed an interest early and we look at this facility, the arena and there’s so much going on in the city. We look forward to a great event next year.” Prior to the team’s 100th regular season home game in Laval, Mark Weightman, the vice-president of development and operations of Place Bell and the Laval Rocket made the announcement before unveiling the official All-Star Classic logo in the presence of members of the Laval and Montreal business and political communities, the club’s main partners, sports personalities and ardent Rocket fans. “We’re all very proud of this announcement,” Mark Weightman said. “From my perspective of doing two Grey Cups and a Vanier Cup, this to me is a very similar three day festival. It celebrates our league our sport in a new market that’s grown exceptionally so I am very happy and proud.” It will be a full weekend as the Rocket is planning major festivities to celebrate Laval and its sporting community. The AHL club has been a presence in Laval from their arrival and will make the city front and centre for this major event, including establishing an entertainment hub for the Classic at Centroplois. “Since their very first game at Place Bell, the Rocket has conquered the hearts of fans while shining a bright light on the City of Laval,” said Mayor of Laval Marc Demers. “The announcement that the American Hockey League’s All-Star Classic will be coming to Laval represents a tremendous source of pride that will allow more people to discover our exceptional island.” Sunday will feature the popular Skills competition and on the Monday there will be the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony followed by the 2021 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. “Tourisme Laval is proud to welcome this wonderful festival that will boost our regional economy and put a spotlight on our city and its sports scene across North America,” said Geneviève Roy, President and General Manager of Tourisme Laval. “This event will showcase Greater Montreal’s winter tourism offering, highlight the attractiveness of downtown Laval, and help position the region as an authentic family destination with unique and memorable experiences.” The 2021 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League. Among those who graduated to the NHL are Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne and Eric Staal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.