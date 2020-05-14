When the American Hockey League (AHL) cancelled the balance of the season, the playoffs and the Calder Cup on Monday, May 11, the Laval Rocket were on a hot streak and poised to make their first post-season appearance. For Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard, the decision doesn’t impact him from a hockey standpoint. “I feel nothing, meaning I cannot put my personal agenda or even the agenda of what we are trying to do given the world crisis right now,” Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard said during a media conference call. “When I see people suffering around the world and also people affected by the virus I just cannot put our agenda and be disappointed, that would be selfish.” Laval was on a four game win streak and was an impressive 7-2-0-1 wins, loss, overtime loss and shootout loss over their final 10 games leading up to the stoppage. “We left on probably our best game of the year,” Bouchard said. “A Wednesday night versus Belleville, a powerhouse in our league, we won 3-0 and we were by far the best team on the ice.” The Rocket players are disappointed but, “That being said, the reality is when I started two years ago we had a vision about building a program and that takes time,” he said. “Our prospects we drafted a couple of years ago have worked with us and we were lucky to have some good journey guys come on board and help us to build an identity.” Coach Bouchard keeps in touch with his coaching staff and players, ready to move forward. “We can only work on what happens next and what we are going to learn from the past.” The organization is ready to see to their fans as the shutdown came with eight home games remaining for the Rocket. “We understand and respect the decision made by the AHL and its board of governors to put an end to this season,” said Laval Rocket and Montreal Canadiens executive vice president and general manager, Marc Bergevin. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their support throughout the season and the patience they have shown during these unprecedented circumstances. All members of the organization look forward to welcoming you to Place Bell again.”All ticket buyers will receive an email regarding refund or credit information. Ticket holders can receive a full refund or have the option of applying the returned amount as a deposit on the renewal of a 2020-21 season package. Those who purchased tickets from a website or mobile app will be contacted from the original source. Anyone who purchased a single-game ticket at the Place Bell box office is asked to send an email to info@rocket.laval.com or call customer service (1-855-595-2200).
AHL season’s cancellation puts Rocket in “see you next year mode”
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
