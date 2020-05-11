AHL cancels remainder of season, playoffs and Calder Cup

LAVAL (May 11, 2020) – In light of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the American Hockey League board of governors has voted to officially cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup playoffs.
“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions. The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21,” stated president and CEO, David Andrews in an AHL release.
“We understand and respect the decision made by the AHL and its board of governors to put an end to this season. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their support throughout the season and the patience they have shown during these unprecedented circumstances. All members of the organization look forward to welcoming you to Place Bell again,” said Laval Rocket and Montreal Canadiens executive vice president and general manager, Marc Bergevin.
On March 12, the American Hockey League made the decision to suspend its operations indefinitely. The AHL’s standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.
From the start of this pandemic, the Rocket and Place Bell have taken the public health issue COVID-19 presents very seriously. The health and safety of our fans and their families, our players, and employees of our respective teams, dictate our actions and continue to be the focus of our concerns. Our management team is in constant communication with public health and safety officials at the provincial and federal levels. We are staying informed of government recommendations on a daily basis.
We invite our fans to go to the Rocket’s official web site and consult the FAQ section set up specifically to provide answers to questions following the American Hockey League’s decision to put an end to the 2019-20 season. Information regarding the club’s ticket refund, exchange or credit policy is also available in the FAQ section
