The Academie de Baseball Canada U17 squad took care of business last Tuesday evening at Stade Eloi Viau as the dropped the home side LaSalle Cardinals by a 9-3 score in Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League action. The Cardinals held a 3-1 lead over the Academie through three innings of play but in the fourth the U17 squad erupted for four runs to take a 5-3 lead and in the top of the seventh pulled away with another four run outburst. Conor Hanley-Hodge picked-up the win in relief as he combined with Sebastien Simard and Charles Bernard to shutdown LaSalle in their final four innings at the plate. Christophe Dubé was tagged with the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits and a pair of miscues. In the fourth, Raphael Picard opened with a double and was lifted for pinch-runner William Pichette. Tyler Favretto singled to cash in Pichette then an error and a walk jammed the sacks. With two outs, Raphael Pelletier stepped to the plate and cracked a triple that brought in Favretto, Jheremy Hernandez-Martel and Benjamin Sauvé-Gebhardt to put the ABC’s up 5-3. In the top of the seventh the U17’s parlayed a series of errors hits and a walk to pull away from the Cards. With Felix Robertson on seconds and Pelletier at first, a single by Samuel Gaudreault, combined with a throwing error sent Robertson and scampering home and left Pelletier on third and Gaudreault at second. Cedric De Grandpré singled and a second throwing miscue allowed Pelletier and Gaudreault to touch home. A vrisp single by Thomy Lévesque brought in De Grandpré for the U17’s final run of the match. LaSalle’s Julien Castagnier continued to hold a hot bat as he went 3-for-3 and picked-up a pair of RBI’s to come away hitting at a .375 clip.
Latest Articles
- Wet weekend ahead for Montreal
- Just For Laughs adds Anthony Anderson, Marc Maron, Jann Arden and more to this year's lineup
- Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 comes to Cineplex Theatres on August 21
- Students work to support the MS Society of Canada on June 15 at Complexe Pointe-Claire
- The Moving Maven’s tip of the week: New home not ready on the day of the move?
- Clarification on DDO Hydro Box explosion story
- Blainville takes Etoiles De L’Est down in 3-1 game
- Rive-Sud move forward with 3-0 win over Fabrose
Most Popular
Articles
- Grenada PM visiting Montreal for Spice Isle festival
- Seydou Junior Haidara turns the page on pro career; is set to write the next chapter at Concordia
- Free Live Concerts All Summer at Centropolis
- Ray Fleming left his mark on the community in more ways than one
- XP_MTL presents Olympic wrestling on Crescent Street with guest of honour Georges St-Pierre
- Esports Central brings gaming to a new level in Montreal
- Swift and angry backlash against D'Arcy McGee MNA's vote for Bonjour-Hi resolution
- It is now official: tickets on sale Friday for Come From Away presentations at PDA
- Dorval withstands late second half push; holds on for 4-3 win over LaSalle
- Mercedes engulfed in flames in Saint Laurent
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Grenada PM visiting Montreal for Spice Isle festival
- Seydou Junior Haidara turns the page on pro career; is set to write the next chapter at Concordia
- Free Live Concerts All Summer at Centropolis
- Ray Fleming left his mark on the community in more ways than one
- XP_MTL presents Olympic wrestling on Crescent Street with guest of honour Georges St-Pierre
- Esports Central brings gaming to a new level in Montreal
- Swift and angry backlash against D'Arcy McGee MNA's vote for Bonjour-Hi resolution
- It is now official: tickets on sale Friday for Come From Away presentations at PDA
- Dorval withstands late second half push; holds on for 4-3 win over LaSalle
- Mercedes engulfed in flames in Saint Laurent
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.