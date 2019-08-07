A weekend of hope and artistic endeavors will benefit the KPK International Cup

This weekend Lachine’s Catalogna Soccerplex is the place to be to join in the Weekend of Hope event, a new faction of the International Cup-Kids Playing for Kids Soccer Tournament. While the 14th edition of the International Cup is slated for September to raise funds for the three Montreal area children’s hospitals, the Shriners, Montreal Children’s and Ste Justine, the Weekend of Hope will present two events in one to help organizers shoot for more than $80,000 when all is said and done at the end of September.
To find out all about the symposium go to www.symposiumdelespoir.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.