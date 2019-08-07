A weekend of hope and artistic endeavors will benefit the KPK International Cup

Michel Dugas (left) with several of the artists set to participate in the first Symposium de l’Espoir this weekend in Lachine.

 Rob Taussig The Suburban

This weekend Lachine’s Catalogna Soccerplex is the place to be to join in the Weekend of Hope event, a new faction of the International Cup-Kids Playing for Kids Soccer Tournament. While the 14th edition of the International Cup is slated for September to raise funds for the three Montreal area children’s hospitals, the Shriners, Montreal Children’s and Ste Justine, the Weekend of Hope will present two events in one to help organizers shoot for more than $80,000 when all is said and done at the end of September.

To find out all about the symposium go to www.symposiumdelespoir.com.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.