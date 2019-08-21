The Westmount United U-9 boys soccer team needed to take the lead five times before they could extend it and ultimately hold on for a hard-fought win.
Claudio Taravati Rossi scored two goals and Westmount defeated Pointe-Claire, 6-5, in their Division 3 game at Hermitage Park last Tuesday night.
“They gave us a hard time, but in the end we got the win,” Westmount coach Marwan Alkhateb said before his postgame interview was interrupted briefly for team photos and popsicles.
John Corriolan Duliepre scored off a corner kick to put Westmount up 4-3 early in the second half.
Pointe-Claire answered a Westmount goal for the fourth straight time when Adriano Iannuzzi scored moments later to tie it at 4-4.
Ethan Perlman scored to give Westmount their fifth straight their one-goal lead and Ryan Pitfield scored on a penalty kick to make it 6-4.
Shawn Cariglia, who scored on a penalty kick in the first half to tie it at 1-1, scored Pointe-Claire’s fifth goal to make it 6-5.
“I could have sworn the game was tied because there were so many goals,” Pointe-Claire assistant coach Mark Sankoff said. “I lost track.”
Eduard Malevan scored twice for Pointe-Claire in the first half, tying the game both times.
“It was a strong game,” Sankoff said. “A couple of handballs in the box, but the guys played really well. They pushed, they came back, they didn’t give up. So it was a great game, a fun game. Honestly, we’ve had games where we’ve lost 8-0. To score five goals, we’re pretty happy.
As happy as Westmount was about the win, their coach emphasized that good competition and a tight game were particularly satisfying for the progress of players on both teams.
“For this age it’s all about encouragement and giving them the basics,” Alkhateb said. “The most important thing for them, it’s encouragement. You have to keep on giving them instructions and cheering them up because they’re kids, they’re U-9. So this is the important thing.
At practice, we try to teach them how to do the technique of the pass. But we don’t involve anything with the tactical. So it’s just about development.”
