A Silver lining at World Junior A challenge for Dollard’s Levi

Team Canada East finished with the silver medal at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge after falling to Russia 2-1 in double overtime in the gold medal game. The medal is the sixth silver and seventh overall for the team. The game stood deadlocked into the third before Russia finally solved Dollard’s Devon Levi, who was lifted in the final two minutes to give Team Canada a 6-on-3 powerplay where they notched the equalizer. It was early in the second overtime that Russia scored the game winner on an advantage situation as a shot deflected of a Team Canada player and past Levi, who turned aside 39 shots in the loss. “It was a tough loss and we are pretty upset right now, but we still managed to defy the odds. We knew we could accomplish this, and we used the underdog mentality to our advantage,” said Levi. “It is every kid’s childhood dream to play for Team Canada, forget about winning a medal. Being a part of Team Canada and being able to represent my country was a great experience and I will never forget it.”
Along with his silver medal, Levi was named player of the World Championship. In six games he logged 378 minutes, faced 217 shot, an average of 36 per game and had a save percentage of .917. The Lac St. Louis alumnus returned to his current team, the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), where he has been a standout in his rookie season with Carleton Place. Tapped as the goalie of the month back in September, Levi has a 23 win- one loss record for the first place Canadians in the Robinson Division. Over that span he has posted a .942 save percentage and a stingy 1.43 goals against average to sit as the top goalie in the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.